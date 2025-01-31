Scott A. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.14. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 490,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 288,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

