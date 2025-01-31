Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €93.35 ($97.24) and last traded at €92.80 ($96.67). Approximately 97,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €92.15 ($95.99).

Scout24 Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

