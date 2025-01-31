SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.