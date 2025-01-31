SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

