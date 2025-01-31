SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SenesTech

SenesTech Stock Down 2.1 %

SenesTech Company Profile

Shares of SNES opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.