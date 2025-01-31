Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 233.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 146,449 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

