Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) Successfully Closes $20.0 Million Underwritten Public OfferingSharps Technology, Inc., the renowned medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company renowned for its innovative syringe products, has officially anno

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sharps Technology’s 8K filing here.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sharps Technology
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?