Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) Successfully Closes $20.0 Million Underwritten Public OfferingSharps Technology, Inc., the renowned medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company renowned for its innovative syringe products, has officially anno

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sharps Technology’s 8K filing here.

About Sharps Technology

(Get Free Report)

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories