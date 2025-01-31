Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases Earnings Results

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Shin-Etsu Chemical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.880-1.880 EPS.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. 531,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,227. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

