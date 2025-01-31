Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Drops By 21.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Air New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
About Air New Zealand
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.