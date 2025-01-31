Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Drops By 21.3%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Air New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

