Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Rises By 37.0%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,900 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 1,028,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.