Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 48.8%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ALZN opened at $1.15 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.98. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

