Short Interest in AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Drops By 50.0%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMFC stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. AMB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

AMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.