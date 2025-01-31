Short Interest in AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Drops By 50.0%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMFC stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. AMB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.
AMB Financial Company Profile
