Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Decreases By 25.9%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

ASYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 13,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amtech Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amtech Systems stock. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Amtech Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASYS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. 272 Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

