Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 57.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ APM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 96,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.