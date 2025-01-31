Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Drops By 57.1%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.
ASM International Trading Up 0.7 %
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.23). ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $855.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
