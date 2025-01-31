Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Decreases By 46.9%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 565,400 shares. Approximately 37.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Auddia Stock Down 1.5 %

AUUD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 84,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Auddia has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

