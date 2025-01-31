Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Grows By 193.3%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

