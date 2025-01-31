Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Grows By 193.3%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Aura Systems has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
About Aura Systems
