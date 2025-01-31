Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declines By 61.2%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BLX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

