Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declines By 61.2%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.4 %

BLX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

