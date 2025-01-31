Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Expands By 222.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Price Performance
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.