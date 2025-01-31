Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Expands By 222.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNPQY stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.