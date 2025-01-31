Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Rises By 29.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.9 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.14 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
