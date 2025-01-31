Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Drops By 61.6%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of BVRDF stock remained flat at $31.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

