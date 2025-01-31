Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Drops By 61.6%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the December 31st total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Shares of BVRDF stock remained flat at $31.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- What is a Dividend King?
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Uber Stock Gaining Speed: Analysts See 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.