Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Expands By 225.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHCJY remained flat at $15.96 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.5105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

