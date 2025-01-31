Short Interest in Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Decreases By 66.7%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHRYY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Chorus has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Chorus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

