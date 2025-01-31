Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Grows By 100.0%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Resource Bancorp Price Performance

First Resource Bancorp stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. First Resource Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.