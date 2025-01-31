Short Interest in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Rises By 31.5%

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 1,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

