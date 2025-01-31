Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Decreases By 14.6%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
Shares of HYMCW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
