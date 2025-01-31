Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Decreases By 14.6%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMCW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

