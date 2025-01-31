Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Grows By 123.1%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the December 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 122,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,812. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

