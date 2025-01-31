Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Grows By 128.6%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

