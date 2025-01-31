Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Rises By 22.7%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURCF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Kureha has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fiber, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

