Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Drops By 47.2%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.