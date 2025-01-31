Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Decreases By 56.8%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Metallis Resources Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 60,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
