Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Decreases By 56.8%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Metallis Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 60,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

Metallis Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.