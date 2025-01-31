Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Grows By 119.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
