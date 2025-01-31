Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Grows By 119.6%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 227.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,487.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 596,286 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

