Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Drops By 43.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of BIB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 6,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.