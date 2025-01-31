Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Drops By 88.9%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

TGEN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 123,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,379. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

