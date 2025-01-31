Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Expands By 214.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of TGSGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
