Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Expands By 214.9%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of TGSGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

