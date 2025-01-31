Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Decreases By 43.7%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. 12,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,330. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 207.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

