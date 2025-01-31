Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Declines By 35.2%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 849,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Top Wealth Group Trading Up 1.9 %
TWG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Top Wealth Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.