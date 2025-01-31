Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Declines By 35.2%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 849,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Top Wealth Group Trading Up 1.9 %

TWG traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get Top Wealth Group alerts:

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.