Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Decreases By 98.1%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2025

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toto Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Toto has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Toto

(Get Free Report)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.