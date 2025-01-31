Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Decreases By 98.1%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Toto has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

