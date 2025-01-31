Short Interest in TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Decreases By 68.6%

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

