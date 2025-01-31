Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Declines By 54.8%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSFY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 3.0 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 82,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.