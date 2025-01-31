Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Expands By 600.0%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 5.79% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of UFIV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $50.02.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

