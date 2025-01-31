Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Grows By 155.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the December 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,818,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1901 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 378.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 88,684 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 884.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 99,587 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,355.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 805,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

