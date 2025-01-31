Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Grows By 155.4%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a growth of 155.4% from the December 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,818,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1901 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
