Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Rises By 167.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33,848.1% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

