Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Drops By 39.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $268.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.92 and a 1-year high of $271.66.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.