Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 31.1%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of VSQTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 137.61% and a negative net margin of 10.47%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

