Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 133.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 3,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,673. The stock has a market cap of $303.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.