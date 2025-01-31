Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 137.9%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.