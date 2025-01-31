Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 137.9%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of VIOT stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.94.
Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
