Short Interest in Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Increases By 95.9%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the December 31st total of 151,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wetouch Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

WETH stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Wetouch Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wetouch Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

