Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Expands By 98.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.20% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

