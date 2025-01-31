Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Silgan updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.06. 36,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Silgan has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

