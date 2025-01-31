Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.840 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Silgan has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

